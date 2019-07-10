|
|
Rosemary Wojcik
Rosemary Wojcik (Ozark), 87, formerly of Westmont, Illinois, passed away on June 25, 2019 in Tampa Florida.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald; son, Michael; and brother, Joseph.
Rosemary is survived by her children, Chris, Ken (Sue), Donna, Paul (Pauline), Suzanne(Quinn); cherished grandchildren, Eric, Kevin, Michael, and Alexander and her sister-in-law Elizabeth Ozark.
A Memorial mass will also be held 10 am on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Mary of Gostyn Church, 445 Prairie Avenue, DownersGrove, Illinois 60515.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosemary's memory to St. Jude Children's Fund. www.stjude.org/donate/
Published in Suburban Life Publications from July 10 to July 18, 2019