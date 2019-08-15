|
|
Rosemary stepanek
Born: August 7, 1923
Died: August 8, 2019
Rosemary A. Stepanek (Rosol), aged 96, of Grand Rapids, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Rosemary was a resident of Berwyn, IL, before moving to Grand Rapids, MI, later in life to be closer to family. Her husband, Ed Stepanek; preceded her in death.
She is survivied by her daughter, Sharon (Dave) Slobodnik; son, James (Marcia) Stepanek; grandchildren, Stacy (Jim) Slobodnik-Stoll, Michael (Meredith) Slobodnik, Jennifer (Jason) Laukaitis; great grandchildren, Olivia Stoll, Juliet, Ruthie, and Paulina Slobodnik, Bill and Alexandra Paganis.
A committal service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 in the chapel at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, IL.Robert StrooFuneral Director--
Stroo Funeral Home, Inc.1095 68th Street SEGrand Rapids, MI 49508Office: (616) 455-9280Fax: (616) 455-2035 www.stroofuneralhome.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 15, 2019