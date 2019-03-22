|
Rosemary A. Vecchio
Rosemary A. Vecchio (nee Reis), age 91, of Elmhurst, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019.
Wife of Theodore Vecchio for 65 years and loving mother to Ted (Gabriela), Diane (Joe) Bruno, Tom (Jill), Terry (SuEllen), Dan (Kristen). Proud grandmother to Lisa Bruno, Luis, Teo, Will and Kate Vecchio.
The family will hold a private, family only service and host a celebration of Rosemary's life in July of 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane society of Hindsale www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 22, 2019