ROSEMARIE AND I STARTED AT THE SAME TIME AS STATE FARM AGENTS AND WE HAD SO MUCH FUN GOING TO ALL THE CLASSS AND OUR SHOPPING TRIPS WERE A BLAST! WE HAD DO MANY STORYS TO SHARE WITH EACH OTHER AND HELPED ONE ANOTHER ALOT IN THE BUSINESS! SHE WAS THE QUEEN IN EVERY WAY.. I WILL MISS HER DEARLY. BE NOW AT PEACE ROSEMARIE.. HUGS. MISS P

Patti McGehee

Friend