Rose Mary Barger
Rose Mary Barger

Rose Mary Barger, age 82, of Western Springs and Eddyville, IL; beloved wife of the late Hervie D. ("Bud") Barger; loving mother of Linda; pre-deceased by loving parents George & Lillian Vial; dear sister-in-law, cousin, & friend of many. Visitation 4 to 8pm on Thursday, November 12 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Social distancing guidelines in place, masks required. Funeral Service 10am Friday, November 13 at the funeral home. Interment Lyonsville Cemetery, Indian Head Park. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed. See Rose Mary's obituary on hjfunerals.com the morning of the service for the link. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
