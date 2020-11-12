Rose Mary Barger
Rose Mary Barger, age 82, of Western Springs and Eddyville, IL; beloved wife of the late Hervie D. ("Bud") Barger; loving mother of Linda; pre-deceased by loving parents George & Lillian Vial; dear sister-in-law, cousin, & friend of many. Visitation 4 to 8pm on Thursday, November 12 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Social distancing guidelines in place, masks required. Funeral Service 10am Friday, November 13 at the funeral home. Interment Lyonsville Cemetery, Indian Head Park. For those who are unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed. See Rose Mary's obituary on hjfunerals.com
the morning of the service for the link. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500