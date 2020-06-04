Roger John Andreen
Roger John Andreen, age 77, of Lisle, IL, passed away on May 23, 2020; loving father of David Andreen, Eric Andreen and Dana (Brad) Hartjes; cherished grandfather of Amber, Alex, and Alyssa Andreen, Emma and Nina Hartjes; dear brother of the late Rollie "Bud" (the late Sue) Andreen; cherished ex-husband of Sandra Andreen. Roger was the longtime owner of Automotive Services, Inc. in Downers Grove, IL. He was an avid fisherman and a Chicago Sports Fan, especially The Chicago Cubs and DA Bears. He was a graduate of Albert G. Lane Technical High School in Chicago and the University of Illinois. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings a future celebration of be life will be held with an Interment next to his parents at Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago. Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan in Downers Grove, IL. 630-968-1000
Roger John Andreen, age 77, of Lisle, IL, passed away on May 23, 2020; loving father of David Andreen, Eric Andreen and Dana (Brad) Hartjes; cherished grandfather of Amber, Alex, and Alyssa Andreen, Emma and Nina Hartjes; dear brother of the late Rollie "Bud" (the late Sue) Andreen; cherished ex-husband of Sandra Andreen. Roger was the longtime owner of Automotive Services, Inc. in Downers Grove, IL. He was an avid fisherman and a Chicago Sports Fan, especially The Chicago Cubs and DA Bears. He was a graduate of Albert G. Lane Technical High School in Chicago and the University of Illinois. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings a future celebration of be life will be held with an Interment next to his parents at Rosehill Cemetery in Chicago. Please support the family by signing the online guestbook and tribute page at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan in Downers Grove, IL. 630-968-1000
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jun. 4, 2020.