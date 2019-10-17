|
|
Roberta Ann Olp
Born: August 29, 1928
Died: October 12, 2019
Roberta Ann Olp (Knaus) died peacefully at home on October 12, 2019, at the age of 91, surrounded by her loving family.
Bobbie was born on August 29, 1928 in Longmont, Colorado, to Daniel and Liilian Knaus (Weiderquist). She was the youngest of eight children and had a twin brother, Richard Knaus (now deceased). She was born in the back bedroom of the farmhouse overlooking the Rocky Mountains.
Bobbie graduated from Colorado State University at Fort Collins in 1950 with a degree in Home Economics. She was the Women's Collegiate Student Association President, and secretary of the Home Economics Student Association. She was recongnized as one of 10 students selected for recongnition of Excellence. She was on the court for the "Snow Queen".
She met her future husband Robert (Bob) Olp, and although he was hours late for their first date, she married him anyway, on September 1, 1950 in Longmont, CO. They spent the next sixty-nine years together, rarely leaving each other's side.
Bobbie was a true matriarch and the center of the family. While raising all her children, she still found the time to make clothes, bake bread, be a den mother and Girl Scout leader and keep a daily journal. She valued education and ensured that all her kids went to college, achieving degrees in Medicine, Law, Nursing, Dental Hygiene, Pharmacy, Accounting, Engineering and Economics.
Bobbie lived in Downers Grove, Illinois for 64 years until she moved to Brookdale in Lisle, Illinois. After raising the children, she took classes in Accounting and became a bookkeeper for the family business, Connor-Winfield Corp. She worked her way up to Company President, reluctantly retiring at age 88. Her office and her "Prayer Can" were a frequent stop for many employees.
She was active at St. Mary's Church as a Eucharistic Minister, CHIRP member and a part of the Bereavement Group. She was a convert to Catholicism and steadfast in her faith. She loved her big family and celebrating every milestone in their lives. She was warm, loving, positive and selfless. Her friends treasured her ready smile and happy disposition. She was a guiding light in our lives and everyone who knew her will miss her deeply every day.
She is survived by her husband Robert Olp, and their children Thomas (Ellen) Olp, Theresa (Kevin) McDonald, Rosemary (John) Case, Kathleen Carqueville, Amy (Gregory) Miller, Debra (James Christopher) Gillespie, Daniel (Celeste) Olp, Rebecca Hughes, Kenneth (Libby) Olp, Gordon Olp, and their 32 grandchildren , four step grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.
She was preceded in death by their son, David Olp.
Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 4-8pm at Toon Funeral Home in Downers Grove.
Funeral Mass Tuesday, October 22, 2019 10am at St. Mary of Gostyn Church, Downers Grove.
Memorials may be made to Thomas More Society, 309 W. Washington St., Ste 1250, Chicago, IL 60606. Thomasmoresociety.org For information toonfuneralhome.com
or 630-968-0408
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 17, 2019