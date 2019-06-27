Robert Sidlo



Robert "Bobby" Sidlo, 68 formerly of Riverside passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday June 17, 2019.



Bobby was the loving son of the late Roy R. and Laverne Sidlo; dear brother of James (Nona) Sidlo and Roy C. Sidlo; fond uncle of Beverly Sidlo-Tolliver; and great uncle to Madeline Tolliver.



Bobby was an avid traveler and made it to 49 of the 50 states, sorry Alaska. While traveling Bobby loved going by train. You could always count on Bobby to root for the Chicago Cubs. Bobby will be known for the smile he always had on his face. For 33 years he was associated with the Glenkirk foundation of North Brook Illinois.



Services are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Bobby's name to the Glenkirk Foundation at www.glenkirk.org Published in Suburban Life Publications on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary