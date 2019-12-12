|
Robert P. Schiller
Born: January 5, 1938
Died: December 6, 2019
Robert P. "Bob" Schiller, age 81, former U.S. Army reservist, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1984, formerly of Downers Grove, IL, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home. He was born January 5, 1938 in Downers Grove.
Beloved husband of Carole F. Schiller (nee Roberts), whom he married August 30, 1958, loving father of Rob (Kim) Schiller of Naperville and Wendy (Tom Jones) Schiller of Chicago, adored grandfather of Daniel Robert (Allyse) Schiller and Christopher Robert Schiller, devoted son of the late Sam and Loretta (nee Hagen) Schiller, dear brother of the late Edward (the late Lou) Schiller and the late Donald (the late Barbara) Schiller, fond brother-in-law, cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Bob grew up in Downers Grove, attended St. Joseph Grade School and was a 1956 graduate of Downers Grove Township High School. Bob was employed for many years in the automotive industry with Ogden Avenue Mercury, AAMCO Transmissions and Midas Muffler (where he was the general manager of five area stores). After his retirement, Bob worked in livery for Cadillac of Naperville.
Bob was a former member of St. Mary of Gostyn Catholic Church in Downers Grove, IL, enjoyed golfing and coaching his daughter, Wendy in softball. He also served as a Boy Scout leader and enjoyed the campouts with his son, Rob.
Visitation Friday, December 13, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL.
Additional Visitation Saturday, December 14, 9:00-10:00 A.M. at St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Saturday, 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence with Fr. Hugh Fullmer officiating.
Future inurnment: Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to:
St. Patrick's Residence, 1400 Brookdale Road, Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 416-6565, www.stpatricksresidence.org or Hesed House, Attn: Development, 659 South River Street, Aurora, IL 60506, (630) 914-6428 www.hesedhouse.org/donate/
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Dec. 12, 2019