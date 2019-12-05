Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. James Lutheran Church
5129 Wolf Road
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
St. James Lutheran Church
5129 Wolf Road
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Robert Arthur Mervine

Born: August 2, 1946

Died: November 21, 2019

Robert (Bob) Arthur Mervine, 73, of Countryside, Illinois, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer on November 21, 2019.

He was born to parents Lloyd Arthur Mervine and Mary Jean Mervine on August 2, 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bob graduated from Lyons Township High School in 1964. He received a BA from Illinois State University and a Master's in Mathematics from The University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana.

Bob worked as a high school math teacher and baseball/soccer coach at LTHS. He will be remembered for his service in activities Operation Snowball, scorekeeper/statistician/bus driver for multiple sports teams and tutoring many students. After 35 years of service, Bob retired from LTHS. In retirement, Bob continued his tenure at First Student Bus Company.

Bob was an Eagle Scout, Vigil Honor, Wood Badge Member, Silver Beaver Award Recipient and Camp Staff Member at Camp Delevan. He was a Young Life Leader and leader in the YMCA Indian Guides and Princesses. Bob was an active member of St. James Lutheran Church of Western Springs where he was involved in the high school youth ministry, church treasurer and council board member.

Bob married Paulette Hall on August 16, 1970 in Fairbury, Illinois. Together they raised two children: Jeannette Marie and Paul Arthur. They were married for 40 years and divorced in 2010.

Bob was a loving brother to Craig (Sharon) Mervine, Bege (Denny) Wiegman, Jeanne (Cheryl Dykstra) Mervine; a proud father of Jeannette (Jay) Breimhorst and Paul Mervine; and devoted Grandpop of Jacob Mervine, Reid and Gabe Breimhorst. Bob also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Jean Mervine; his infant daughters Marianne and Amy Jo Mervine; beloved aunt, Judy Lawson; niece, Laurel Jean Mervine; and nephew, Luke James Wiegman.

A Memorial Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2pm at St. James Lutheran Church, 5129 Wolf Road, Western Springs, IL 60558.

Guest may greet the family one hour before the service. A reception will follow at St. James Lutheran Church. Pastor Bege Wiegman will officiate the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's name can be made to either the NYLT (National Youth Leadership Training) Scholarship fund of Boy Scouts of America at donations.scouting.org/#/council/456/appeal/2587 (please make sure to add "Memorial made in honor of Bob Mervine" in the "Note" section) or to the Central Illinois Sheltie Rescue at www.illinoissheltierescue.com/support_our_efforts.html

Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Dec. 5, 2019
