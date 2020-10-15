1/
Robert John Taylor
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
Robert John Taylor

Born: November 27, 1948; in Grand Forks, ND,

Died: October 03, 2020; in Crossville, TN,

Robert John Taylor, age 71, of Crossville, TN, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 03, 2020.

He was born November 27, 1948 in Grand Forks, ND, son of Truman Leroy Taylor and Irene Carol (Lewis) Gray.

Robert worked in the steel industry as a Purchasing Manager and was a member of the Linary Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife Rose Marie Taylor, Crossville, TN; son Brian John Taylor (Kasia), Chicago, IL; daughter Lisa Favor (Dan), West Bend, WI; granddaughter Becka Favor, West Bend, WI; mother Irene Carol Gray, Grand Forks, ND; and step-mother Barbara Taylor, Greenfield, WI.

Robert is preceded in death by his daughter Allison Marie Taylor; and father Truman Leroy Taylor.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bilbrey Funeral Home
76 East Adams St.
Crossville, TN 38557
931-484-6119
Memories & Condolences
