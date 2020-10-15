Robert John Taylor



Born: November 27, 1948; in Grand Forks, ND,



Died: October 03, 2020; in Crossville, TN,



Robert John Taylor, age 71, of Crossville, TN, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 03, 2020.



He was born November 27, 1948 in Grand Forks, ND, son of Truman Leroy Taylor and Irene Carol (Lewis) Gray.



Robert worked in the steel industry as a Purchasing Manager and was a member of the Linary Church of Christ.



He is survived by his wife Rose Marie Taylor, Crossville, TN; son Brian John Taylor (Kasia), Chicago, IL; daughter Lisa Favor (Dan), West Bend, WI; granddaughter Becka Favor, West Bend, WI; mother Irene Carol Gray, Grand Forks, ND; and step-mother Barbara Taylor, Greenfield, WI.



Robert is preceded in death by his daughter Allison Marie Taylor; and father Truman Leroy Taylor.



No services are scheduled at this time.



Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.





