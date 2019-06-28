Robert Glen Carter, Sr.



Robert Glen Carter, Sr., age 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.



Beloved husband of the late Marlene nee Alderson for 54 years, loving companion of Beverly Quinn for the past ten years; dear father of Robin Winokur, Brian (Linda) Carter, Jill Carter Marshall, and Robert (Cindy) Carter, Jr.; adored grandfather of Laurie, David, Allison, Molly, Kelsey, Abigail, Zack, Bradley, Nicole, Mark, Anna, Mallory, Madeline, Melissa and Mitchell; great grandfather of Dakota, McCoy, Maya, Charlie and Oakley. Loved by sisters Ruth (Seb) Licata, and Charlotte (Guy) Blades, late brother Jimmy Carter, and many nieces and nephews. He loved people and aimed to make a new friend every day!



A proud graduate of Elmhurst College and a brilliant man who chose sales and manufacturing at an early age. He was key in developing the aluminum rainware industry. He was active in the building products industry until his death. Bob loved observing and playing all sports. He played football for Duke University. He spent his free time as an avid golfer at Abbey Springs Country Club in Fontana, WI. He was always available to take care of his family. He was a strong advocate for education, including setting up college funds for each and every grandchild and great grandchild, as well as a scholarship fund at Rotary, Lombard.



Special thank you to the staff of Elmhurst Memorial Hospital; there he served on the Board of Governors and was prominent in the building of the new facility. He also was instrumental in the establishment of Hinsdale Wellness House. A special thanks to his caregiver Rose Hopkins and to Park Place in Elmhurst for their outstanding care and support.



A celebration of life will take place at the Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Rd, Glen Ellyn, IL, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Memorial gifts may be directed to The Red Cloud Indian School, Pine Ridge, SD, www.redcloudschool.org or for Parkinson's at .



Arrangements by Ahlgrim Funeral Home. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com. Published in Suburban Life Publications on June 28, 2019