Robert G. Sutherland



Robert G. Sutherland, 92, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband for 44 years of the late Elaine D. nee Hall; loving father of Scott (the late Colleen), Elaine A. Balgemann and the late Robert T. (Jackie surviving) Jones; proud grandfather of Joseph, Joshua and Jessica Sutherland, Wendy (Fred) Zobel, Henry Balgemann, Robert T. (Angie) Balgemann and Kirsty Brindle; great grandfather of Rayeanne, Baylee, Robert, Christopher, Tyler, Sheyenne and Krystal; brother of the late Isabelle (Edward) Shellhammer.



Robert was a Staff Sergeant in the 28th Mechanized Reconnaissance Troop attached to the 28th Division in WWII. He was also very active at Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church since 1968 serving in the Sunday School, Men in Mission, Chief Greeter and as Head of the Men's Bowling League. Prior to that he was active at Calvary Methodist Church in Chicago. He enjoyed poems and baking cookies which he handed out to people throughout town.



Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 and at Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church, 314 W. Vallette, Elmhurst from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for Epiphany Evangelical Lutheran Church.



Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com. Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary