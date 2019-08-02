|
Robert G. Robertson, Jr.
Robert "Bob" G. Robertson Jr., 59, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Gail nee Bebee; loving father of Robert, Steven and the late Matthew; dear son of Robert and Patricia Robertson; brother of Debbie (Kate Koubek) Robertson, Scott (Kris) Robertson and Patty Robertson. Bob was a proud member of the E.A.O. and known as "Robby" on the E-Town Low Down. He was a lover of ice-cold IPAs and gathering with family and friends.
Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019. Services 10:00 a.m. Monday August 5, 2019 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 314 W. Vallette, Elmhurst. Interment Elm Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials will be appreciated for the , 1801 S. Meyers Rd., Suite 100, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181. Funeral info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 2, 2019