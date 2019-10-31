Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:15 AM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
Western Springs, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Bures
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Bures

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. Bures Obituary
Robert F. Bures

Robert F. "Bob" Bures; age 80, of Western Springs; beloved husband of Carol Bures; loving father of Elizabeth (Michael) Lupetini & Suzanne (Edward) Bibko; proud grandfather of Caroline & Robert; dear brother of Helen (John) Carlson & Renee Gasner; uncle, cousin, & friend of many.

A visitation was held on Monday, October 28 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Mass took place the following day, Tuesday, October 29, at St. John of the Cross Church in Western Springs. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's name to the Thomas Ford Memorial Library, 800 Chestnut St., Western Springs, IL 60558 are appreciated. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hallowell & James Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
""