|
|
Robert F. Bures
Robert F. "Bob" Bures; age 80, of Western Springs; beloved husband of Carol Bures; loving father of Elizabeth (Michael) Lupetini & Suzanne (Edward) Bibko; proud grandfather of Caroline & Robert; dear brother of Helen (John) Carlson & Renee Gasner; uncle, cousin, & friend of many.
A visitation was held on Monday, October 28 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Mass took place the following day, Tuesday, October 29, at St. John of the Cross Church in Western Springs. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's name to the Thomas Ford Memorial Library, 800 Chestnut St., Western Springs, IL 60558 are appreciated. Info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 31, 2019