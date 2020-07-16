Robert Critchell JuddBorn: September 22, 1920Died: July 9, 2020Robert Critchell Judd, (aged 99) of Glen Ellyn, IL and Green Lake, WI died on July 9, 2020, after being hospitalized for an infection (not coronavirus). He lived a full and meaningful life. He was born on September 22, 1920 in Oak Park, IL to Harry Lee Judd and Amelia French Judd. He spent most of his early years in Oak Park. He married June Howe on October 18, 1947.Bob was educated at Brown University and the University of the South (Sewanee). He graduated from Sewanee in 1943 and volunteered for service in the U.S. Navy and was commissioned as an officer. He served in the Pacific during the WW II as part of an Underwater Demolition Team (UDT-4), then known as Frogmen, and the predecessor to the U. S. Navy SEALs, and saw action in multiple campaigns and invasions. He was awarded the Silver Star for Bravery.After the war, he worked for Sears Roebuck and Company beginning in 1945 and took early retirement in 1980. He rose to the position of a buyer for a number of different departments. Bob was active in his community, including being a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, a Scoutmaster in his sons' Boy Scout troop, on his church's vestry and as a teller at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn.Bob's first exposure to Green Lake, WI, was visiting his then fiancée June's relatives at their cottage in 1946. He and his wife purchased the Dering Lodge on Green Lake in 1972 and spent many wonderful summers at the lake. He also co-chaired the publicity and fundraising effort to rebuild the spillway dam in Green Lake in the mid-1980s after it was destroyed by extensive flooding.Bob's interests were varied and included investing, working in the yard, genealogy, and, of course, his family. He and June raised their 5 children in Glen Ellyn. He was always an inspiration to his children and served as an excellent role model for them and many of his nieces and nephews.Bob is preceded in death by his parents; his 3 brothers, Charles, Harry, and James and their wives; and his son-in-law, Gerrit Faber. He is also preceded by his brother-in-law, Reid Howe and his wife.He is survived by his loving wife, June; his five children, Critchell (Karen) Judd, Carlie (Gene) Hamilton, Ginnie Judd (Gerrit Faber), Tom (Margaret) Judd, and Amy (Ron) Polcyn. He is also survived by his 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Glen Ellyn, IL or The Green Lake Conservancy, Green Lake, WI.Bob was a true hero to his country, to his family, and to all who knew him. A service for the celebration of his life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.