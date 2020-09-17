1/
Rita Mae Bambach
Rita Mae Bambach

Rita Mae Bambach passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on September 10, 2020; she was 90 years old. Beloved wife of Richard (Dick). Cherished mother of Rich, Rod, and Robyn, and mother-in-law of Robin, Linda, and Scott. Adored grandmother of Haley, Jackson, Olivia, Bradley, Georgia, Adriana, and Kevin.

Rita was born in Chicago,IL on January 1, 1930 to the late Robert Bennett and the late Anna Bennett. She was one of four children. Rita grew up in Brookfield, IL and attended Riverside-Brookfield High School. After high school, she owned her own beauty salon in Western Springs, IL.

She married Richard (Dick) Bambach on May 11, 1963 at St. Louise de Marillac Church in La Grange Park, IL. The couple settled in La Grange Park, where they raised their three children. She loved to travel and visited all 50 states. She also loved to garden, bake, and play games with her grandchildren. She was best known for her kind and loving way.

Visitation was held at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Louise de Marillac Church, LaGrange Park. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery.

Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com

For those of you that would like to express your condolences to the family, you can leave the family a message maybe left on the funeral home website. If you wish to send a Sympathy Card to the Family, please feel free to send it to Hitzeman Funeral Home, 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513, c/o the Rita Mae Bambach Family. We will gladly forward it on to the Family.



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sep. 17, 2020.
