Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
(708) 447-2500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
8:45 AM
Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
2447 S. DesPlaines Ave.
North Riverside, IL 60546
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Frances of Rome Church Church
corner of 15th Street and 59th Court
Cicero, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Shubert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita D. Shubert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita D. Shubert Obituary
Rita D. Shubert

Rita D. Shubert, nee Kinzie, age 93 of Orland Park, formerly of Cicero. Beloved wife of the late George, loving mother of Mary, Carole, Martin (Joe Boals) and Gary (Kelli), dear sister of Lorraine Hrivnak, the late Jeanette, late Melvin (Helen) and the late James (Ruth), fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Rita enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family.

Funeral Saturday, October 19th, 8:45am Prayers at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. Des Plaines Avenue, North Riverside to St. Frances of Rome Church Church (corner of 15th Street and 59th Court, Cicero) Mass 9:30am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation Friday, October 18th, 2:00pm to 8:00pm. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Info: (708) 447-2500.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home
Download Now
""