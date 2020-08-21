1/1
Richard Raymond Scheelk Sr.
Richard R. Scheelk, Sr.

Richard Raymond Scheelk Sr., long-time resident of Villa Park, celebrated his 76th birthday on March 7, 2020 with many friends and family. Rich passed away on August 4, 2020 following a valiant fight with cancer. Rich was the loving husband of Kathy (Lewis), father to Sean (Cindy Haller), Shannon (Aric Schmidt), Rick, Taylor and Richie, and adored grandfather of Christopher, dear brother of William (late wife Pat), departed siblings Michael and Kathleen "Boots" (Gene Pokryfke). Rich was a much-loved brother-in-law to Christie Chestnut, JoAnn and Bill Lewis, and Gail and John Hallman. Rich was preceded in death by his mother, Katherine (Wiedemann) and father, William.

Rich worked many years for Villa Park Disposal/Waste Management. Following Rich's retirement, he was very involved with the PTA, sports, church and school activities of Christopher, Taylor, and Richie, and was well known and loved by all. Rich was always ready to join in a card game and was a very lucky player. Rich was an active member of the First Church of Lombard. A memorial for Rich will take place at a later date.

If you would like to add a tribute or photo to Rich's obituary, please visit Legacy.com.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 21, 2020.
