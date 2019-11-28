|
Richard Lofton
Born: June 27, 1933
Died: October 28, 2019
Richard "Dick" Lofton, 86, died October 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Lofton (nee Sundquist), and loving father of Kathleen, Jane (Kevin), Michael (Carolyn), David (Susan); devoted grandfather of Patrick, Shane, Cecilia, Daniel, Thomas; brother of John Robert (Joan) and the late Joan James and the late Michael; uncle to five nieces and one nephew.
Richard was born June 27, 1933 in Chicago. His parents were John Murphy, assistant State's Attorney and Elsie Lyons, a classically trained opera singer. When Richard was five months old, his father died of pneumonia. In 1939, Elsie married Joseph Lofton, who participated as best man for Elsie and John's wedding. Lofton adopted her three children and became a devoted and loving father. The family moved to Riverside, Illinois where he attended local schools.
After graduating from Riverside-Brookfield High School, Richard attended Cheshire Academy. He graduated from Marquette University with a degree in Business Administration. He worked in real estate, marketing, and as a securities broker. Richard worked for several brokerage firms in Chicago, retiring from Wells Fargo Advisors in 2013.
Richard and his wife, Mary, were married in July 1961 and have lived in Riverside since 1965. During high school, Richard played football and competed in track meets. His interest in fitness led him to participate in swimming, biking and working out at the health club. He continued this practice well into his eighties.
The family spent summers camping and later took vacations to Door County Wisconsin, where Richard enjoyed the company of his adult children and grandchildren, whom he entertained with humorous stories and songs. He lived his life an optimist and passed on his legacy for a love of life, the importance of having a positive attitude, and the philosophy of kindness towards all.
Richard was a lifelong member of St. Mary Parish in Riverside. Services were held.
Arrangements entrusted to Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home, Riverside.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 28, 2019