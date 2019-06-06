Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lalla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lalla


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Lalla Obituary
Richard Lalla

Richard Lalla, age 82 a long-time resident of Downers Grove passed away on May 28, 2019 and went to his heavenly reward. He was born May 11, 1937, in Chicago Illinois, to the late Joseph and Clara Lalla.

Beloved husband of Eleanor nee Sarama, whom he married October 4, 1959, loving father of Kathryn (Mike) Lissak and cherished Papa to Ryan and Jonathan and brother to Ken (Dorothy) Lalla.

Visitation Monday 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 South Cass Avenue, Darien, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials maybe made to El Sierra School, 6835 Fairmount Avenue, Downers Grove IL 60516, Checks payable to: El Sierra PTA Rich Lalla or Hines VA Hospital, Attn: Voluntary Services, 5000 S 5th Avenue, Hines IL 60141, Memo Line: GPF - 1043 Rich Lalla. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 orwww.modelldarien.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now
""