Richard James Schrik II



Born: February 8, 1951



Died: March 21, 2020



Richard James Schrik II, of Wood Dale, IL, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 of complications from cancer.



Richard was born to parents Richard and Betty Schrik on February 8, 1951 in Elmhurst. He grew up as the second eldest of five. Richard attended York High School and graduated from Southern Illinois University, as well as several other post graduate programs at universities such as The University of Oklahoma and University of Connecticut.



Richard married Betty Schrik nee Kinst in 1974, and the couple had three children. Richard was always financial planning, tinkering on projects and landscaping. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren.



Richard is survived by his daughters, Lindy Schrik and Jenna (Brad) O'Connor; his son, Richard (Valerie) Schrik III, sisters, Barbara Schrik, Nancy Schrik, Martha (Britt) Schrik; his brother Paul Schrik, six grandchildren: Jacob, James, Keegan, Ethan, Joseph and Declan; as well as his significant other Gail Sparrow. He is preceded in death by his parents.



A celebration of life will be scheduled after health officials deem large group gatherings appropriate. Family and friends are invited to attend.





