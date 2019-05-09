Richard James Gossling



Born: April 19, 2019



Died: April 11, 1941



Richard "Rick" James Gossling Sr, age 78 passed away on April 19, 2019. He was born on April 11, 1941 in Berwyn, Il.



He proudly served on the North Riverside Police department for over 20 year and retired as being Chief of Police. He served on as a Town Supervisor and Village President for the Village of Bristol, WI from 2001 to 2011. Richard was a proud Mason for close to 50 years and was beloved by many!



He is survived by his wife Eileen J Trusina, his children: Richard Gossling Jr, Don (Tami) Hoekendorf, Meagan Gossling, and his sister Dianne ( Rich) Koslowski. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Tyler, Aubrey, Jordan, and Josh.



Masonic Celebration will be on Friday May 10, 2019 at 1pm at 8102 199th Ave Bristol, WI 53104. Donations to his memorial can be made in lieu of flowers at Gofundme.com Search for Rich Gossling Memorial, and click on his picture. Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary