Richard C. Luce
Richard C. Luce (Ret. Lt. Colonel), age 90 & frac12; years young , formerly of Countryside, IL and Clearwater, FL; beloved husband of the late Jeanette "St. Jen" Luce for 59 wonderful years; loving father of Jeff (Ann Warachowski), Craig (Kathy), Tim, Peggy (Kurt) Vavra, Patti (Jim) Essig, and Sue (Frank McKean) Raddatz; proud grandfather of Kelly Luce (Alex Jaynes), Kristin (Doug) Whitaker, the late Kurt Ryan Vavra, Stefanie (Carson) Cornelius, Keri Luce, Courtney (Mike) Bolt, the late Kaitlin Vavra, Kimberly and Daniel Vavra, Kevin and Scott Essig, Lauren and Kyle Raddatz; fond great-grandfather of Mason & Colin Bolt, Ethan & Abigail Cornelius, Jack & Blake Whitaker; dear brother-in-law of Anne (Richard) Leamy; preceded in death by loving parents Charles & Caroline Luce; dearest uncle & friend of many.
Dick enjoyed watching ALL Chicago sports teams, especially his beloved CUBS! He was fortunate enough to attend numerous games in recent years. He stayed active after retiring from General Cable where he worked for over 30 years. He volunteered with Head Start and served as President of Clearwater Kiwanis Club. Dick lived a full life and thoroughly enjoyed his time being surrounded by family and friends.
Visitation and Services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Thomas Hospice. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500
Published in Suburban Life Publications on July 4, 2019