Richard A. Moravek
Richard A. Moravek

Richard A. Moravek - Of Joliet, formerly of Lemont, passed away at his residence, Sunday, August 9, 2020. Age 84 years.

Survived by a son Rick (Karen) Moravek of Lemont and a daughter Binky (John) Schuda of Joliet. Six grandchildren Matthew (Casey), Michael, Mark and Melissa Moravek, Nicholas and Christopher (Anna) Schuda. A great-granddaughter Stella Rose Schuda. His beloved dog and companion Chloe.

Preceded in death by his former wife Elizabeth Ann Moravek, his parents Edward and Anne (nee Carter) Moravek. Two brothers Edward and Charles Moravek.

Richard was born November 22, 1935 in Chicago. He retired from K-Five Construction Company where he worked his entire career. Richard enjoyed walking his dog at the dog park and working on his home and yard.

Visitation will be held at the Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory, 2320 Black Rd., Thursday, August 20th from 11:00 A.M. until Memorial Service 12:00 P.M. Private family inurnment will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Jude Children?s Hospital will be appreciated. In following with State of Illinois Covid-19 Guidelines, while attending the visitation and service, face protection is required and gathering limits will be observed. For information please call (815) 744-0022 or www.CHSFUNERAL.com



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
11:00 AM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
AUG
20
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Carlson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home
August 19, 2020
Condolences to Rick & Binky and their extended families. I will always think of Uncle Rich with fond memories. Back in the K-Five days I spent a summer riding into work with him and enjoyed our time and chats together. He always had such a calm demeanor and and was enjoyable to be around.
He always puts a smile on my face when I think of him.
Dave & Beth Moravek
David Moravek
Family
August 19, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
