Richard A. Lusk
Richard A. Lusk

Richard A. Lusk, age 87, US Army Veteran, at rest July 12, 2020. Loving son of the late Frank and Rose Lusk (nee Vrany). Richard frequented many restaurants in the Berwyn area. Richard was a lifelong carpenter always looking for the next project.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 9:00am until 11:00am at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd., 2921 S. Harlem Ave., Berwyn. Interment will follow at Bohemian National Cemetery, Chicago. For service information: 708-484-4111 or www.adolfservices.com



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2921 South Harlem Avenue
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-484-4111
