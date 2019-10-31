Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
More Obituaries for Remi Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Remi Charles Adams

Remi Charles Adams Obituary
Remi Charles Adams

Remi Charles Adams , 76 years , of Broadview passed away at home on October 4th .

Remi is survived by his sister Kathleen Miles, brother Kenneth [ June ] Adams and numerous nieces and nephews .

After graduating from Proviso East H.S. in 1961 Remi enlisted in the U.S.Navy where as an Electronics technician he participated in reconnaissance missions over Viet Nam and served honorably for 4 years . Remi later graduated from Triton Jr. College .

Remi had a hearty laugh and also generously purchased computers and software for his nieces and nephews , which they enjoyed immensely .

Remi was a born again Christian and devoted his life to spreading the Good News and witnessing for Jesus Christ. Remi created a Christian dating website he called AngelFire.

He will be missed by family and friends.

Burial arrangements are being handled by the Cremation Society of Illinois 800-622-8358
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 31, 2019
