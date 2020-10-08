Raymond G. Kurz
Raymond G. Kurz, age 89; U.S. Army Veteran; beloved husband of the late Barbara J. Kurz, nee Leck; loving father of Raymond S. (Sherri) Kurz and the late Bryan K. Kurz; cherished grandfather of Zachary Kurz, Kylie Kurz, Ellie Kurz, and Katie Kurz. Visitation Saturday, October 3rd,10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment to follow at Clarendon Hills Cemetery. An online guestbook and tributes can by found at www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
