Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Peter Janettas
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
124 N. Spring Rd.,
La Grange, IL
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
124 N. Spring Rd.,
La Grange, IL
Peter J. Janettas


1955 - 2019
Peter J. Janettas Obituary
Peter J. Janettas

Peter J. Janettas of La Grange Park, age 64. Beloved husband of Karen Cannon-Janettas; loving father of Nicholas; dear brother of Tom(Kathy), David (Debbie) and Mary (Carey) Cochrane; fond uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Pete proudly served the community of La Grange Park for many years and was the owner of Viv's Kar-E-Out and Hey Viv's.

Services were held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Chicago Canine Rescue(www.chicagocaninerescue.org) would be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sept. 5, 2019
""