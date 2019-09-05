|
Peter J. Janettas
Peter J. Janettas of La Grange Park, age 64. Beloved husband of Karen Cannon-Janettas; loving father of Nicholas; dear brother of Tom(Kathy), David (Debbie) and Mary (Carey) Cochrane; fond uncle, cousin and friend of many.
Pete proudly served the community of La Grange Park for many years and was the owner of Viv's Kar-E-Out and Hey Viv's.
Services were held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to Chicago Canine Rescue(www.chicagocaninerescue.org) would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sept. 5, 2019