Peter Gabor
Peter Gabor, age 74, Owner/Operator of Cedar Lane Kennels for over 40 years; beloved husband of Jeannie; loving father of Alison Gabor (Zach Kerwin) and Jeremy (Kerri) Gabor; proud Nagypapa of Lillian & Evelyn Kerwin; fond brother of Judy (Irving) Borstein; uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to HIAS at www.hias.org
or The National Hemophilia Foundation https://www.hemophilia.org/
are appreciated. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
.