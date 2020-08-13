1/
Peter Gabor
Peter Gabor

Peter Gabor, age 74, Owner/Operator of Cedar Lane Kennels for over 40 years; beloved husband of Jeannie; loving father of Alison Gabor (Zach Kerwin) and Jeremy (Kerri) Gabor; proud Nagypapa of Lillian & Evelyn Kerwin; fond brother of Judy (Irving) Borstein; uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to HIAS at www.hias.org or The National Hemophilia Foundation https://www.hemophilia.org/ are appreciated. For funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
