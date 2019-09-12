|
|
Peggy June (nee Gill) Elliott
Born: July 04, 1928
Died: August 31st, 2019
Peggy June (Gill) Elliott, 91, formerly of Downers Grove, IL. passed away Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at the DuPage Care Center in Wheaton, IL.
Peggy was born July 04, 1928 to Charles and Ora (Laughead) Gill. She graduated from Lyons Township High School in 1946. After graduation she worked as a secretary for the Western Electric Company until she wed Perry O. Elliott, Jr. on June 17, 1950.
Peggy enjoyed music, collecting antiques, history, reading, gardening, and the holidays and was known for her sharp observations, and her love and devotion to family.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Cathleen Ernest of Ottawa IL. and Gayle Elliott of Overland Park, KS. and by her grandchildren; Lori (David) Cooke, Jackie Treiber, Dani (Colter) Paustian, Sierra (David) Klaber, and Michael Keck. She is survived by ten great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held from 11:00-11:45 am on Sunday, October 06th with a graveside service to follow at Chapel Hill Gardens West Funeral Home, Oak Brook Terrace, IL.
Condolences may be shared at dignitymemorial.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sept. 12, 2019