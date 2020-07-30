1/1
Paul Douglas Hansen
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Douglas Hansen

Born: January 22, 1955; in Chicago, IL

Died: July 16, 2020; in Medford, OR

Paul Douglas "Animal" Hansen, age 65, passed away.

Preceded in death by his beloved Grandma Sophie; Kenneth and Marie Hansen; brother, Kenneth Hansen, Jr.; sisters, Karen and Jennifer Hansen.

Paul served in the Army.

He worked as a glazer for many years, before retiring and enjoying horse racing and fishing.

Survived by Wayne and Amy Hansen of Houston; Craig and Debby Hansen of New Richmond, WI; Laura Hansen and David Prorok of Grants Pass, OR; Marie Allen of Wisconsin; Kathleen and Alan McLaurin of Eagle Point, OR; Melissa Hansen of Chicago, IL. Beloved pet Sally May Hansen.

He loved his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Paul will be cremated at Memory Gardens in Medford, OR.

Services will be preformed (TBA) at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL for his final resting.

"Blessed are the meek for they shall inherit the earth" Matthew 5:5 Contact info: Kathleen Hansen 346-331-0635


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved