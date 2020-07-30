Paul Douglas HansenBorn: January 22, 1955; in Chicago, ILDied: July 16, 2020; in Medford, ORPaul Douglas "Animal" Hansen, age 65, passed away.Preceded in death by his beloved Grandma Sophie; Kenneth and Marie Hansen; brother, Kenneth Hansen, Jr.; sisters, Karen and Jennifer Hansen.Paul served in the Army.He worked as a glazer for many years, before retiring and enjoying horse racing and fishing.Survived by Wayne and Amy Hansen of Houston; Craig and Debby Hansen of New Richmond, WI; Laura Hansen and David Prorok of Grants Pass, OR; Marie Allen of Wisconsin; Kathleen and Alan McLaurin of Eagle Point, OR; Melissa Hansen of Chicago, IL. Beloved pet Sally May Hansen.He loved his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Paul will be cremated at Memory Gardens in Medford, OR.Services will be preformed (TBA) at the Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL for his final resting."Blessed are the meek for they shall inherit the earth" Matthew 5:5 Contact info: Kathleen Hansen 346-331-0635