Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahlgrim Funeral Home
567 South Spring Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126-3859
(630) 834-3515
Resources
More Obituaries for Patty Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patty Spencer


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patty Spencer Obituary
Patricia Jo Spencer

Born: Novemer 4, 1949

Died: September 20, 2019

Patricia Jo "Patty"Spencer

11-4-1949 - 9-20-2019

Patty succumbed to metastatic breast cancer after fighting valiantly for 10 years.

Patty was preceded to heaven by parents, Sam and Marie Armato, and sister, Anna Yonker.

Patty is survived by Byron Spencer husband of 38 years; step-daughter Amy (Jonathan) Brumley;grandchildren Eleanor, Theodore and Clara Brumley; twin brother Carl (Theresa) Armato; sister-in-law Angela (Steve) Kidd; nephews Frank (Nikki) Armato and Andrew Kidd; nieces Carla Armato and Jackie (Jason) Hanson, great-nephew Jack Hanson and great-nieces Anna and Ava Armato.

Patty was integrally involved in community service with her beloved Elmhurst.

She was serving her 4th term as the elected City Clerk. She served Elmhurst Memorial Hospital in various volunteer capacities culminating as Chairman of the Guild and a term on the Board of Trustees while the new facility was being planned. She also served with the Elmhurst Art Museum and Garden Club among many other organizations.

Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Funeral Services at the funeral home 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery, Elmhurst. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ahlgrim Funeral Home
Download Now
""