|
|
Patricia Jo Spencer
Born: Novemer 4, 1949
Died: September 20, 2019
Patricia Jo "Patty"Spencer
11-4-1949 - 9-20-2019
Patty succumbed to metastatic breast cancer after fighting valiantly for 10 years.
Patty was preceded to heaven by parents, Sam and Marie Armato, and sister, Anna Yonker.
Patty is survived by Byron Spencer husband of 38 years; step-daughter Amy (Jonathan) Brumley;grandchildren Eleanor, Theodore and Clara Brumley; twin brother Carl (Theresa) Armato; sister-in-law Angela (Steve) Kidd; nephews Frank (Nikki) Armato and Andrew Kidd; nieces Carla Armato and Jackie (Jason) Hanson, great-nephew Jack Hanson and great-nieces Anna and Ava Armato.
Patty was integrally involved in community service with her beloved Elmhurst.
She was serving her 4th term as the elected City Clerk. She served Elmhurst Memorial Hospital in various volunteer capacities culminating as Chairman of the Guild and a term on the Board of Trustees while the new facility was being planned. She also served with the Elmhurst Art Museum and Garden Club among many other organizations.
Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Funeral Services at the funeral home 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery, Elmhurst. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sept. 27, 2019