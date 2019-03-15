|
Patrick Thomas Mulhern
Patrick Thomas Mulhern, 23, of Elmhurst, passed away February 22, 2019.
Beloved son of Jim and Claudine. Loving brother of Elizabeth (Ken) and Mary Ann. Cherished uncle of Colin Berg, Sydney Berg, Haley Katele, and Alexis Katele. Fond cousin to many.
Patrick graduated from Clarewoods Academy in Wheaton. He loved music; Lady Gaga and Madonna especially, dogs, dancing, and the holidays.
Patrick will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
Memorial services were held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church located at 145 E Grand Ave, Bensenville, IL 60106. Visiting time were from 9:00am to 11:00am with services beginning promptly at 11am.
Arrangements entrusted to Chicagoland Cremation Options of Schiller Park, Illinois.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 15, 2019