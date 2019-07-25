Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
(270) 534-4200
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Patricia Lou Buckley Cook

Patricia Lou Buckley Cook Obituary
Patricia Lou Buckley Cook

Patricia Lou Buckley Cook, 88, daughter of the late Gordon and Beatrice Buckley of Charleston, W. Va. died on July 3, 2019 of kidney failure at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, IL. She was born in Charleston, W.Va. and spent her early years there.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Marshall Cook of Downers Grove, IL., one daughter Terrie Lynn Cook of Downers Grove, IL, two sons, Jeffery Marshall and wife Darla of Paducah, KY and John Kevin of Paducah, KY. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Buckley Jorgensen and husband John of Buckeystown, MD and Scottsdale, AZ, one granddaughter Kisha, one great-granddaughter Kaiden both of Paducah, KY., one niece Lisa of Ashville, N.C. and one nephew John, Jr. of Frederick, MD. She is survived by her husband's niece Janis and two nephews John Patrick and Robert Michael.

She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law John Ralph Cook and wife Pauline, sisters-law Veronica LaMond and Winaka Knopp.

She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, W. Va., attended classes at Morris Harvey College and worked for the C. & P. Telephone Company in the Engineering Department.

Memorial Services will be held at Milner and Orr Funeral Home, 3745 Old US Highway 45 South, Paducah, KY on July 23, 2019 at 10 A. M.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, N.Y. 10016 or online at www.kidney.org.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on July 25, 2019
