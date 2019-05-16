|
Patricia Hutchison
Born: Date; In Town
Died: Date; In Town
Patricia (nee Willey) Hutchison, 91, of Western Springs and Peoria. Beloved wife of the late Robert, who passed away in November, 2018. Loving mother of Ann (Richard) Watters, Mark, Mary (John, D.D.S.) Rothchild, John "Jack" (Susan), Theresa (Daniel) Denton, Catherine (Edward) McGregor and Thomas. Cherished grandmother of Kelly, Nathan, Lauren, Daniel, Grant, Riley and Natalie. Dear aunt and great-aunt of many.
A memorial service remembering both Robert and Patricia is planned for Saturday, July 20, 2019. Memorial Visitation 10:00am until time of Service 11:30am at the Congregation of St. Joseph Chapel, 1515 W. Ogden Ave., LaGrange Park, IL 60526. A private inurnment to be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Sisters of Loretto at lorettocommunity.org/donate are appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home: 708/352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 16, 2019