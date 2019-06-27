Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
PATRICIA F. SIMONCELLI

PATRICIA F. SIMONCELLI Obituary
Patricia F. Simoncelli

Patricia Frances Simoncelli, nee Schiddell, age 72, of Downers Grove, passed away June 19th, 2019. Beloved wife of Wayne for 54 years. Loving mother of Charesse (Jack) Manganiello, Wayne Simoncelli, Shannon (Tim) Schloneger, Dino (Anastasia) Simoncelli, Nicole (Marty) Turek, Claudine (Efrain Jr.) David, Dominic (Tiffany) Simoncelli and Angela (Chris) Dunda. Devoted grandmother of Nick, Anthony, Joey, Wayne, Anthony, Calista, Paulie, Francesca, Christian, Jacob, Claire, Isabella, Everini, Dino, Lena, Abby, Patty, Hailey, Efrain, Carlos and Dominic. Cherished sister-in-law and dear aunt to many.

Preceded in death by her parents Emil and Helen Schiddell and siblings Robert Schiddell, Arlene Prues and Carol Burns.

A funeral mass was held Saturday June 22nd at Divine Savior Church in Downers Grove. Interment followed at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Memorials in Patricia's memory may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500
Published in Suburban Life Publications on June 27, 2019
