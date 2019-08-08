|
Patricia Claus
Patricia Claus, nee Foley, age 69, of Brookfield, IL passed away August 2, 2019.
Visitation Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. to Time of Service 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park.
Memorials appreciated to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Information 708-485-2000 or ww.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 8, 2019