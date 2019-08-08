Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Patricia Claus Obituary
Patricia Claus

Patricia Claus, nee Foley, age 69, of Brookfield, IL passed away August 2, 2019.

Visitation Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. to Time of Service 11 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 West 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park.

Memorials appreciated to The , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Information 708-485-2000 or ww.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 8, 2019
