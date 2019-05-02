Patricia Clark



Born: March 5, 1931; in Hinsdale, IL



Died: April 16, 2019; in Plainfield, IL



Patricia Clark, age 88, a longtime resident of Plainfield, IL and formerly of Lisle, IL passed away peacefully at home on April 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born March 5, 1931 in Hinsdale, IL to William Burden and Evelyn Blanche (Hellier) McCabe, who preceded her in death. Patricia is survived by her loving daughters, Linda (Tim Stearns) Clark of Seattle, WA and Kathie (John Rieger) Clark of Lodi, CA; her cherished grandson, Samuel Stearns of Seattle, WA; her dear brothers, Robert (the late Pat) McCabe, Ron (Burma) McCabe and Jim (the late Sharon) McCabe; as well as many treasured nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Everett "Ev" Clark in 2014; her siblings Guin Ames, Jean (the late J.C.) Turner, Marilyn Milhollan, Bill McCabe, Bud (the late Char) McCabe, and Donna (the late Ralph) Loser; and her sister-in-law, Dorothy McCabe. Patricia was an avid gardener, her beautiful flower gardens delighting all who saw them. She was a homemaker extraordinaire, her home filled with antiques that she lovingly refurbished. Patricia took up genealogy 30 years ago, enthusiastically researching and documenting the many branches of her family tree. She cared deeply about her extended family, and hosted countless gatherings of family and friends over the years. She will be greatly missed by all.



In lieu of flowers, for those who would like to leave a lasting tribute, memorial donations to Audubon or The Nature Conservancy would reflect Patricia's love of nature and the environment. A memorial visitation will be Tuesday, April 23, 3:00 until 5:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 PM at the funeral home with Reverend Sandra Kolar officiating. Interment will be private.