Patricia A. Bendel
Patricia A. Bendel, nee Laycher, age 77, resident of Bolingbrook for 56 years. Beloved wife of the late Dwight E. Bendel, Sr.; loving mother of Dwight, Jr. (Sandy) Bendel, Pat ?Cookie? (Ken) Foster, and Dan (Laura) Bendel; grandmother of Nicole (Zack) Nechvatal, Kenneth (Allison) Foster, Drake (Chelsea) Bendel, Kimberly Foster, Jackie Olson, and the late Matthew Olson; great-grandmother of Alyx, Kadyn, and Brooke; sister of Diane (Patrick) Tesinsky and sister-in-law of Nancy Svoboda; aunt of George, Edward, Kenneth, Christian, and Luke.
Visitation was held Sunday, April 28th. Funeral was held Monday, April 29th, at Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main Street (1 Blk. So. of Ogden Ave.), Downers Grove, Illinois 60515. Interment, Woodlawn Cemetery. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 2, 2019