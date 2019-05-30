Otis "Red" Likins



Born: June 22, 1926



Died: November 20, 2017



Otis "Red" Likins, 91, of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away November 20, 2017. Otis was born on June 22, 1926, in Reed, KY to the late Jasper O. and Agnes N. Likins. Red had a career in Law Enforcement; he was employed by the town of Cicero, IL, reaching the rank of Chief of Detectives and Assistant Chief of Police. H was an avid golfer moving to Punta Gorda, FL to further enjoy golfing in his retirement. He married the love of his life, Edythe "Penny" England in Cicero, on February 19, 1949, and the two of them spent their years socializing with friends, traveling and golfing. Recently they stated that the longest it took them to get from Florida to Chicago was ten days, as they stopped along the way to golf. Red was survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Penny, two sister-in-laws, one brother-in-law; 13 nieces and nephews, 11 great nieces and nephews and 5 great great nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 P.M.on Sunday June 2, 2019 with a memorial service to follow at 12:00 P.M. at West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary