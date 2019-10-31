Suburban Life Publications Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
For more information about
Opal Novak
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Novak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal D. Novak


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Opal D. Novak Obituary
Opal D. Novak

Opal D. Novak, age 96, formerly of Lyons, beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Edward (Jeanne) Novak, Roxanne (William) Rowatt, Glen (Pati) Novak and the late Linda Banks. Cherished grandma of 11; dearest great-grandma of 11; great-great grandma of one. Beloved sister of Earl Kinder and Loretta Banter. Loving aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Friday 10am until time of service 12 Noon at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen.

Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations to Holy Family Villa where Opal was a longtime resident are appreciated.

708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Opal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
""