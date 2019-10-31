|
|
Opal D. Novak
Opal D. Novak, age 96, formerly of Lyons, beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Edward (Jeanne) Novak, Roxanne (William) Rowatt, Glen (Pati) Novak and the late Linda Banks. Cherished grandma of 11; dearest great-grandma of 11; great-great grandma of one. Beloved sister of Earl Kinder and Loretta Banter. Loving aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Friday 10am until time of service 12 Noon at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen.
Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations to Holy Family Villa where Opal was a longtime resident are appreciated.
708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Oct. 31, 2019