Services
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cletus Church
LaGrange, IL
View Map
Ola Maveety

Ola Maveety Obituary
Ola Maveety

Ola Maveety, age 76, of Hodgkins; beloved wife of the late Walter Maveety; loving mother of Margaret (Cody) Maveety-Torgerson & Elizabeth Kovel; proud grandmother of Tyler Kovel; dear sister, aunt, cousin, & friend of many.

A visitation was held at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside on Monday, November 18, and a Funeral Mass took place the following day, November 19, at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 21, 2019
""