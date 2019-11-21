|
Ola Maveety
Ola Maveety, age 76, of Hodgkins; beloved wife of the late Walter Maveety; loving mother of Margaret (Cody) Maveety-Torgerson & Elizabeth Kovel; proud grandmother of Tyler Kovel; dear sister, aunt, cousin, & friend of many.
A visitation was held at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside on Monday, November 18, and a Funeral Mass took place the following day, November 19, at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info: (708) 352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Nov. 21, 2019