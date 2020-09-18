1/
Ofelia I. La Porta
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ofelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ofelia I. La Porta

Ofelia I. "Faye" La Porta nee Munoz 81, of Villa Park, IL. Former wife of the late Ronald J. Sr. Loving mother of Elizabeth La Porta , Thomas La Porta and the late Ronald J. Jr. La Porta. Cherished grandmother of Annabella Marie and Luca La Porta. Fond sister of Celia (late Gerald) Okhuysen, Larry Munoz, Jerry (Mary) Adriano, the late Delia Martinez. Aunt and great aunt of many.

Visitation and Funeral Services were private. In lieu of flowers memorial Masses to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church 330 N. Westmore Ave, Villa Park, IL 60181 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Steuerle Funeral Home 630-832-4161


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steuerle Funeral Home - Villa Park
350 South Ardmore Avenue
Villa Park, IL 60181
(630) 832-4161
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Steuerle Funeral Home - Villa Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Steuerle Funeral Home, Ltd.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved