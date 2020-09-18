Ofelia I. La Porta



Ofelia I. "Faye" La Porta nee Munoz 81, of Villa Park, IL. Former wife of the late Ronald J. Sr. Loving mother of Elizabeth La Porta , Thomas La Porta and the late Ronald J. Jr. La Porta. Cherished grandmother of Annabella Marie and Luca La Porta. Fond sister of Celia (late Gerald) Okhuysen, Larry Munoz, Jerry (Mary) Adriano, the late Delia Martinez. Aunt and great aunt of many.



Visitation and Funeral Services were private. In lieu of flowers memorial Masses to St. John the Apostle Catholic Church 330 N. Westmore Ave, Villa Park, IL 60181 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Steuerle Funeral Home 630-832-4161





