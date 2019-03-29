Norma Mae Beavers



Born: August 29, 1923; in Lemont, IL



Died: March 24, 2019; in Romeoville, IL



Norma Mae Beavers, age 95, currently of Romeoville, died on March 24th at her home at Senior Star at Weber Place.



Norma was born in Lemont, Illinois, on August 29, 1923, the daughter of Alfred C. "Andy" and Alvina Anderson. Norma graduated from Lemont Township High School in 1941. Before military service took him to Europe, Norma married her high school sweetheart, James "JD" Beavers on May 22, 1943. After World War II, when JD returned to Lemont, they purchased 3 acres of land on High Road in Lockport, IL. The couple built a home and raised a family. They lived there until February, 2012, when they moved to Senior Star.



Norma's hobbies were golf and bowling. At Weber Place she enjoyed many card games and bingo. She was a life-long member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Lemont.



Norma is survived by her four children, Jane Johns (Philip) of Whitewater, WI, and James Jr. "Jim", Jeffry (Nina) and Jill Beavers, all of Lockport. She is also survived by grandchildren, Timothy Johns (Monica) of Naperville, Justin Beavers of Taylorville, Rachel Johns (Ty Goodman) of San Diego, CA, Deirdre Johns Anderson (Mark) of Portland, OR, Ashley Bulger (Jon) of Plainfield, Jeremy Beavers and Jacob Beavers of Lockport; and 8 great-grandchildren, Joshua, Timothy, and Megan of Naperville, Kira and Claire of Portland, OR, Ada and Seth of SanDiego, CA and Kelsey of Plainfield. She will be missed by many nephews and nieces.



The family wishes to thank their cousin, Susan Boe, for her professional expertise, concern and support for her aunt. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Senior Star at Weber Place for the care she received while living there.



Norma was preceded in death by her husband, JD; her parents; her sisters, Eileen Nona and Pearl Mentch; her brother, Alfred "Buddy" Anderson; her brother and sister-in-law, Royce and Majorie Beavers; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Beavers; and infant granddaughter, Molly Elizabeth Beavers.



Visitation is Friday, March 29th from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Gerharz- Cappetta Funeral Home, 501 State St., Lemont (complementary valet parking provided). Funeral Services at 11:00 A.M. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church. She will lie in state from 10:00 A.M. til time of the service. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery, Willow Springs.



The family has asked to please omit flowers and instead send memorials in Norma's name to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 305 Lemont St., Lemont, IL 60439 Published in Suburban Life Publications on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary