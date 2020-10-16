Nancy Ruth Owen Schmitt



Born: July 25, 1930; in Oak Park, IL



Died: October 5, 2020; in Katy, TX



Nancy Ruth Owen Schmitt, 90, of Oak Park and Glen Ellyn, Illinois, passed away peacefully the morning of October 5, 2020, at Sunrise Senior Living in Katy, Texas.



Funeral arrangements have not been set at this time as the family considers how best to safely celebrate Nancy's long and adventure-filled life during these uncertain pandemic times.



Nancy was born in Oak Park, Illinois, on July 25, 1930, to George Evans Owen and Elizabeth Francis Jones. She was a curious, intelligent, and strong young woman who attended Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, where she met her husband, Roland Dinwiddie Schmitt. They were married November 26, 1949, and their life together was one filled with laughter, travel, love, and lots of fabulous cocktail parties. In addition to being a professional model in Chicago and Glen Ellyn, Nancy demonstrated she had beauty and brains by completing an International Studies Program in Mid-Elizabethan history and Economic History of Great Britain during WWII later in life at Selwyn College at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom. In life, she was also a dedicated member of the St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and regularly supported the community through her time with Infant Welfare and charitable giving.



In heaven, Nancy is welcomed by her husband Roland Schmitt, her eldest daughter, Peggy Shopinski, and her infant son, Thomas Owen Schmitt -- in addition to many family dogs owned over the years who are surely greeting her with a big lick on the face, including Pete, Susie and Ralph.



On earth, she will be missed by her two sisters, Priscilla Holmes of Carol Stream, Illinois, and Shirley Owen Spies and spouse Jeff Spies of Seminole, Florida; two children, Kari Wempe (66) and spouse KC Wempe of Lawrence, Kansas, and David William Schmitt and spouse Tammy Lynn Schmitt of Katy, Texas, and Bill Shopinski, spouse of her late daughter Peggy, of Sandwich, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Beau Dillard Aucoin and spouse Misty Aucoin of Raceland, Louisiana, Kristy Wempe Bellinger and spouse Kelvin Bellinger of Lawrence, Kansas, Kaylee Costanzo and spouse John Costanzo of Centennial, Colorado, Justin Shopinski (34) of Sandwich, Illinois, Luke Owen Wempe and partner Corbin Barron Blair of Austin, Texas, Alison Rivera and spouse Rodel Rivera of Sandwich, Illinois, Stephanie Schmitt Weiner and spouse Matthew Alan Weiner of Silver Spring, Maryland; seven great-grandchildren, Joseph and Lena Costanzo, Raelyn and Ryder Rivera, Madison Grace Aucoin, and Autumn and Kennisyn Bellinger; and, one great-great-granddaughter Dylynn Pearce, with a second great-great-grandchild due January 2021. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and the many "Old Oak-Parkers" she cherished.



In honor of Nancy's life and her belief in the importance of civic duty, the family asks that you vote this November. If memorial contributions are considered, please make them to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Glen Ellyn, IL, in her name.





