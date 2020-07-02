1/
Nancy Louise Sprague
Nancy Louise Sprague

Nancy Louise Sprague, 85, of LaGrange, IL, and daughter of Kenneth and Grace Holmes (both deceased and formerly of Western Springs). Nancy was, for 62 years, the beloved wife of Arthur W. (Bill) Sprague, Jr. Loving mother of Arthur William, (Bill) Sprague, III (of Cincinnati), and Scotland Lee Sprague (of Atlanta). Devoted grandmother of Andrew, Kenneth, and Jacqueline Sprague of Galesburg, or North Riverside, IL.

Nancy's respiratory problems of some five years were never effectively eliminated and they prevented her from mobility and caused her great pain. Her son, Bill, and her husband were with her at the end. Nancy held a BA from the University of Michigan, and a Master's degree from Northwestern University, which led to a career of 24 years teaching English at Lyons Township High School, her alma mater. It was she who was largely responsible for structuring the first American Studies course and teaching the course for over twenty years, along with her husband who taught US history to the same students.

In lieu of flowers, please help those in need.

Nancy wanted no service. However, perhaps in the not too distant future, something may be done. Her funeral is open to the family present. Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708/352-6500.



Published in Suburban Life Publications on Jul. 2, 2020.
