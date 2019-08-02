|
Nancy G. Wagner
Born: July 4, 1948; in Elmhurst, IL
Died: July 27, 2019; in Mequon, WI
Nancy G. Wagner passed peacefully on to eternal life on Saturday, July 27, in Mequon, WI. As in life, her beloved soul mate and husband of nearly 50 years, Bill Wagner, was by her side. She is survived by Bill and their adoring children, Eric Wagner, Adam Wagner (Beth Crivello-Wagner), Alex Wagner (Allison Wagner) and Meridith Wagner; her six beautiful grandchildren, Isaac, Magdalene, Benjamin, William, Kathryn and Cooper; and her loving siblings Peggy Babyar, Mary Bellville, Mike Gross and Carole Sullivan. The love that surrounded Nancy throughout her final days on earth was truly a testament to the love she shared with others during life. Her parents, Frank and Janet Gross, welcome her spirit with outspread arms.
Born in Elmhurst, IL, on July 4, 1948, on the same day as her future husband, Nancy grew up the eldest of five. She was an avid swimmer and athlete, as well as a gifted student. She and Bill married on September 27, 1969, and lived in Elmhurst for several years. After a few moves around the country, Nancy and Bill settled in Mequon, where they have lived since 1987. Aside from raising their children, Nancy loved reading, bowling, playing golf, cooking, baking and playing (and consistently winning) games with her kids and grandkids.
Nancy was more than just an amazing mother, wife, sister and friend. She was fiercely loyal, remarkably smart, and caring beyond comprehension. When she wasn't casually showing off her perfect golf swing or sinking the most unsinkable putt, you could find Nancy engrossed in a book, playing bridge with friends, or politely explaining to a ref how he missed a call in her grandson's soccer game. Nancy's world truly revolved around family and friends. Sunday dinners filled with laughter were her favorite pastime - surrounded by the greatest loves of her life, poking fun at one another and finding every moment of joy imaginable. Her beautiful, smiling eyes offered a perfect glimpse into the fullness of her heart.
As in life, Nancy wouldn't want friends and family to dwell in the heaviness of loss. Rather, she'd prefer we make a tee time and feel her presence in the breeze. It was a beautiful life, Nancy, which thankfully spilled over into all of ours.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lumen Christi Church, 2750 W Mequon Rd., Mequon, with funeral services immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lawlis-Horizon Home Care and Hospice, whose amazing care brought comfort to the entire Wagner family during our most difficult time. Direct donations can be made at: horizonhomecareandhospice.org/donate, or mailed in Nancy's name to Lawlis-Horizon Home Care and Hospice at 11400 W Lake Park Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53224.
Published in Suburban Life Publications on Aug. 2, 2019