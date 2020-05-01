Nadine M. Koehne
Nadine M. Koehne

Nadine M. Koehne, age 78, of Elmhurst. Cherished daughter of the late Art and Margaret (nee Kruse) Mahler; Beloved wife of the late William Koehne for 50 years; Loving mother of Bill (Karla), Bob (Mia), and Brian (Val); Proud grandmother of Chris, Aaron, Miriam, Aiden, Ethan, Ryan, Zack, and Kyle; Dear sister of Bill (Linda), Beth (Dave) Hoeppner, and the late Bob; Fond sister-in-law of Doris (the late Ed) Lake and Liz (Bill) Fowler.

Nadine retired in 2004 after working several decades at Stolper State Farm agency in Elmhurst. She served her Lord in many ways throughout the years at Zion Lutheran Church in Bensenville, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elmhurst, Walther Lutheran High School in Melrose Park, and in retirement through Laborers for Christ.

Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Elmhurst or Walther Christian Academy in Melrose Park.


Published in Suburban Life Publications on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
