Milica Sindik



Born: September 1, 1934



Died: June 5, 2020



Milica Sindik, wife of her deceased husband of 56 years, Viktor Sindik (1929-2010), and cherished mother to her only daughter, died peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020. Mili left behind her daughter, Branka Olson (Jeffrey) and three grandsons, Niles (29), Victor (28), and Dane (25), as well as, her beloved sister, Ljubica "Ruby" Invancevich and Ruby's daughter-in-law, Natasa, along with Tommy and Anastasija, children of Natasa and Grujo "Gary" (deceased). Mili was a hardworking person who was devoted to her home and family above all else. When she passed, Mili was 85 having been born on September 1, 1934, in Pocitelj, Gospic in the Lika region of central Croatia. As a child during WWII, she lost her mother (Soka) and helped raise her sister (Ruby) and brother (Djuro, deceased). Mili was also predeceased by her older brothers, Dusan and Milan. After the death of her father (Bogdan), Mili finished her trade school education in 1951, while living at an orphanage in Duga Resa, Yugoslavia. In 1954, Mili and Viktor were married in Zemun, Belgrade. She immigrated to the US with her husband and daughter in 1969, becoming a proud citizen in 1976. Except for a five-year period when she lived with her daughter's family in Los Angeles to help raise her grandchildren, she spent the rest of her life in the Chicago area, and most recently in Elmhurst. She took pride in her homemaking, cooking, and gardening, and was loved by all who knew her. Her happiest times were making elaborate Sunday dinners for her family and tending to her vegetable garden. She will be missed dearly. Per her wishes, there will be no public services.





